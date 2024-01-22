How 'Spock' Caused A Behind-The-Scenes Fight On Star Trek: TNG

Spock (Leonard Nimoy) appeared on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" late in the series' run, but the mere mention of his name initially caused problems for the show's creators. In the book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From the Next Generation to J.J. Abrams: The Complete, Uncensored, and Unauthorized History of Star Trek," Ira Steven Behr details the trouble he encountered by merely trying to have the Vulcan's name mentioned in an episode about the character's father.

According to the "Star Trek" writer, one of the producers on "TNG" prohibited him from even using the name "Spock" in a Season 3 episode. "When we did the 'Sarek' rewrite, the fight over the word 'Spock' was insane. I was absolutely not allowed to use the word 'Spock.' Rick [Berman] made a big issue of it and said we can't do it. There's no way. We did it once. We had McCoy show up at the beginning, but no more. No references to the original series. I said, 'It's Spock's father, we're already in that territory.' He said, 'Absolutely not.'"

Behr didn't back down, though. During a subsequent meeting with Berman, he asked why Spock's name was banned. The producer couldn't think of a reason, so he permitted Behr to use it — once. Over time, though, "TNG" adopted a more relaxed stance on references to its predecessor series.