Doctor Who Just Debuted Its Most Powerful Villain - But That's Not The Scary Part

When "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Jinkx Monsoon joined the cast of the soft-rebooted "Doctor Who" Season 1 – or Series 14, for fans who follow the classic terminology — the season's trailer made clear that she was going to portray a music-themed villain. What it didn't reveal is just how absurdly powerful the character is ... so powerful that they seem to be able to break the fourth wall.

The Maestro (Monsoon) debuts in "Doctor Who" Season 1, Episode 2, "The Devil's Chord." They're the child of the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris), a borderline all-powerful classic "Doctor Who" villain who himself returns in the show's third 60th anniversary special, "The Giggle." As a living, eternal embodiment of the concept of games, the Toymaker is a reality warper whose only weakness is that he needs to respect the rules of the game at hand ... but even then, he can (and does) cheat like there's no tomorrow. However, the Maestro proves far more powerful and dangerous than that. Armed with a similar invincible, omnipresent power set to the Toymaker's, the Maestro is a reality manipulator who embodies music — but unlike their father, they're not content to merely play.

Instead, the Maestro wants to own all music and strip the world of the ability to make pretty sounds, one person at a time. This is a far more terrifying process than it seems since the Maestro prefers to do this personally — generally by climbing out of musical instruments like a horror villain and forcefully tearing the music out of the person, sometimes killing them in the process. Those who survive — like the Beatles — are only able to play soulless jingles, and a world that loses its music is hopelessly heading toward joyless destruction.