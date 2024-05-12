AI Made A Live-Action Family Guy Trailer Set In The 1950s & It's Eerie As Hell
It's hard to believe that "Family Guy" debuted nearly three decades ago, but Seth MacFarlane's biting family satire continues to draw eyeballs. "Family Guy" was even briefly canceled, but the power of fans brought it back to life. Since its inception, the show has stayed in its own lane, rarely deviating from its established formula, which is what makes it so popular. However, TikTok user demonflyingfox has an exciting idea of how to switch the television show up. With the help of artificial intelligence, the creative has concocted a concept that imagines "Family Guy" set in the '50s. What makes the vision even more exciting (and kinda terrifying) is how this throwback "Family Guy" is live action.
@demonflyingfox
Family Guy on 1950s Super Panavision 70 #familyguy #aiart #midjourney #sora #aimeme #aivideo #fyp
In the concept, audiences are introduced to a living, breathing Quahog filled with our favorite residents. In the form of a trailer for the hypothetical series, the narrator introduces each member of the Griffin family, starting with Peter (Seth MacFarlane). The trailer is authentic to the aesthetic of the series, effortlessly capturing the aura of each individual character. Peter's design is striking, while Lois (Alex Borstein) stands out with her red hair. The rest of the Griffin clan is present, and they look genuinely great.
The most interesting depictions are Stewie and Brian, who don't retain their signature quirks. Stewie's head isn't wide, and Brian the dog doesn't walk on two legs. Overall, it's an eerie but realistic adaptation of one of the most unrealistic animated shows on television.
There are no plans for a live-action Family Guy
What makes this concept so eerie is how realistic it is. With the help of AI, the artist was able to recreate the animated characters, breathing life into 2D animation. Because of this realism, it's unlikely that the more fantastical or chaotic elements of the show would appear, but the concept still teases the inclusion of Peter's number-one enemy: the chicken. The live-action concept does appear to be more grounded, which should please longtime fans who can't stand modern-day "Family Guy."
Though it would definitely be great to see a live-action "Family Guy," there's no such project in development. These concepts paint an interesting hypothetical, but "Family Guy" is partially successful because of how it uses animation to tell its unique stories. If fans are interested in a live-action "Family Guy," they should probably check out Peacock's "Ted" series, which is also created by Seth MacFarlane and features the same family-centric sitcom vibe as the animated show.
There's also an idea for a big-screen adaptation of "Family Guy" ... kind of. The only reason a "Family Guy" movie hasn't hit theaters yet is MacFarlane's busy schedule. The good news is that the creative knows exactly what a big-screen take on the Griffin family would look like. Though the film hasn't been greenlit, it's exciting to know that MacFarlane is tinkering with the idea.