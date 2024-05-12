AI Made A Live-Action Family Guy Trailer Set In The 1950s & It's Eerie As Hell

It's hard to believe that "Family Guy" debuted nearly three decades ago, but Seth MacFarlane's biting family satire continues to draw eyeballs. "Family Guy" was even briefly canceled, but the power of fans brought it back to life. Since its inception, the show has stayed in its own lane, rarely deviating from its established formula, which is what makes it so popular. However, TikTok user demonflyingfox has an exciting idea of how to switch the television show up. With the help of artificial intelligence, the creative has concocted a concept that imagines "Family Guy" set in the '50s. What makes the vision even more exciting (and kinda terrifying) is how this throwback "Family Guy" is live action.

In the concept, audiences are introduced to a living, breathing Quahog filled with our favorite residents. In the form of a trailer for the hypothetical series, the narrator introduces each member of the Griffin family, starting with Peter (Seth MacFarlane). The trailer is authentic to the aesthetic of the series, effortlessly capturing the aura of each individual character. Peter's design is striking, while Lois (Alex Borstein) stands out with her red hair. The rest of the Griffin clan is present, and they look genuinely great.

The most interesting depictions are Stewie and Brian, who don't retain their signature quirks. Stewie's head isn't wide, and Brian the dog doesn't walk on two legs. Overall, it's an eerie but realistic adaptation of one of the most unrealistic animated shows on television.