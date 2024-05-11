Marvel History: The Hilarious Reason Why Stan Lee Made The X-Men Mutants

Despite debuting in "Uncanny X-Men" #1 in 1963, the titular superteam remains highly relevant, with comics starring the mutants still being published, the animated series "X-Men '97" earning critical and fan acclaim, and the live-action versions of X-Men characters being introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (see: "The Marvels" post-credits scene). Unlike most superheroes, mutants' abilities come from the X-Gene they're born with, not an accident involving a radioactive spider or a chemical explosion granting those impacted incredible powers. The late Stan Lee, who co-created the X-Men alongside Jack Kirby, admitted he was "cowardly" in not writing dramatic origins for the team members.

"I wanted to do another group of superheroes but I was getting tired now of figuring out how they get their superpowers," Lee said in a 2004 interview with the Television Academy Foundation. "I couldn't have everybody bitten by a radioactive spider or exposed to a gamma ray explosion. I took the cowardly way out. I said to myself, 'Why don't I just say they're mutants; they were born that way?

X-Men stories are filled with considerable social commentary, especially on the mistreatment of a group of people viewed as different and lesser by society, with hatred towards mutants being among the X-Men's most significant problems. According to Kirby, the artist and chief architect behind the X-Men, real-life conflict inspired the team.