How Chicago PD's Jason Beghe Really Feels About Tracy Spiridakos' Upton Exit
Fans have long been forewarned that this day would come — they've known since October 2023 that Tracy Spiridakos will leave "Chicago P.D." at the end of Season 11. And with only six more episodes to go before the season finale, It's a loss that her co-stars are already feeling.
Hank Voight actor Jason Beghe, who got his distinctive speaking voice after a near-death experience, spoke with TV Insider in March. He declared that he and Spiridakos will always be friends thanks to the show, and he can't deny that her leaving the show behind has also carved a huge void into the heart of the series. "Of course, losing Tracy as an actor, it's a huge loss just as a human being. She's a friend. It's a huge loss. But as a friend, that's something that'll never change. She is my friend, just like everybody who's left is still very, very close to my heart." But Beghe does have some good news about some possible future appearances by Spiridkos. "I think the door's open for Upton. Hopefully she'll be back. I know that she'll always be welcome in our team, Tracy and Upton."
As if that's not enough to get fans excited about any potential returns Spiridakos might make in the distant future, Beghe has some even better — if somewhat obvious — news about the character's upcoming exit.
Jason Beghe thinks Hailey Upton will remain alive
For fans worried that something terrible might happen to Hailey Upton on her way out of the 21st District, Jason Beghe admitted to TV Insider that he's fairly certain the character will leave intact and hale of health. "I assume that she's going to leave on good terms. I don't think she's going to die or anything like that. I hope not. I certainly have hope that she'll be back," he said.
While Beghe can at least predict that much, he told the outlet that he has no idea how he will react to playing out Tracy Spiridakos' final scenes on the show. Comparing his philosophy to that of Pablo Picasso, who responded to a query about one of his pieces by saying he painted to find out what a picture will look like, Beghe said," I want to find out how it affects Voight. I don't want to plan that, and it'll depend on what the circumstances are, which are, as yet, certainly not written in stone." Since Jason Beghe admits that he thinks of Hank Voight as a real person, even when he's not actively playing him, the reaction is entirely understandable. Only a handful of outings stand between him and Spiridakos' exit, and fans will soon find out how things play out for Beghe and Hank alike when the Season 11 finale of "Chicago P.D." airs.