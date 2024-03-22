How Chicago PD's Jason Beghe Really Feels About Tracy Spiridakos' Upton Exit

Fans have long been forewarned that this day would come — they've known since October 2023 that Tracy Spiridakos will leave "Chicago P.D." at the end of Season 11. And with only six more episodes to go before the season finale, It's a loss that her co-stars are already feeling.

Hank Voight actor Jason Beghe, who got his distinctive speaking voice after a near-death experience, spoke with TV Insider in March. He declared that he and Spiridakos will always be friends thanks to the show, and he can't deny that her leaving the show behind has also carved a huge void into the heart of the series. "Of course, losing Tracy as an actor, it's a huge loss just as a human being. She's a friend. It's a huge loss. But as a friend, that's something that'll never change. She is my friend, just like everybody who's left is still very, very close to my heart." But Beghe does have some good news about some possible future appearances by Spiridkos. "I think the door's open for Upton. Hopefully she'll be back. I know that she'll always be welcome in our team, Tracy and Upton."

As if that's not enough to get fans excited about any potential returns Spiridakos might make in the distant future, Beghe has some even better — if somewhat obvious — news about the character's upcoming exit.