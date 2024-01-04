Chicago PD Season 11: Upton Plot Details Revealed Ahead Of Tracy Spiridakos' Exit

Even though Hailey Upton's time on "Chicago P.D." is about to come to an end with the exit of her actress, Tracy Spiridakos, from the long-running police drama, it appears that the character will be anything but idle during her last few months on the show. Per TV Insider, Hailey will have her hands full when the series returns for an abbreviated season on January 17. The first episode of Season 11 will feature the cop exploring her emotional baggage thanks to a confrontation with a mental health clinician connected to a crisis prevention team she's elected to shadow. Hailey's ways clash with those promoted by the crisis prevention world, and she soon finds herself coping with her fears and emotions — including dealing even further with the end of her marriage to Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer). Who'll be there to help her shoulder her sadness? It turns out it's none other than her mentor and close friend, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe).

That Hailey's embarking on a big emotional journey as she prepares to leave Chicago for good will be no surprise to fans of the show. When the audience last saw Hailey in the last few scenes of Season 10, she'd just removed her wedding ring — a gesture of acceptance regarding the death of her marriage. This is going to require a lot of soul-searching on her part, and according to the series' showrunner, it's just one part of the puzzle that forms Hailey's last stand.