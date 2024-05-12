Why Hugo Weaving Is Done Playing Villains

Hugo Weaving has played some iconic villains in his day. Sci-fi fans recognize him as Agent Smith, a digital character from the "Matrix" franchise who is worthy of his own spin-off. Attentive listeners will also recognize Weaving's voice from behind the mask in "V for Vendetta" (a casting that was originally supposed to be completely different). And, of course, Weaving was the first man to don the infamous Red Skull persona in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, it was that last villain that ultimately pushed Weaving away from playing the big baddies. In an interview with The Guardian, the actor said, "Villains are fun. But it got to the point where I thought each uber villain was going to bleed into the next. By the time I did Red Skull, I was thinking 'that's enough of that'."

Weaving's hesitations are well warranted. The actor's trademark voice and slow, somber acting style lend themselves well to antagonists from most stories, plots, and scenarios. But if you play too many villains in a row, it's easy to start seeing the actor rather than the individual characters. In that sense, Weaving, who has already made his villainous mark on Hollywood, is wise to avoid watering down the antagonistic tone with an oversaturation of threatening performances.