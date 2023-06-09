How Rise Of The Beasts Fixes The Michael Bay Transformers' Biggest Problem

Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

For years, the "Transformers" movie franchise was synonymous with director Michael Bay. The first five films exemplified what would be referred to as "Bayhem," complete with explosions, sophomoric humor, and nonsensical plots. Given the financial success of these movies, it's hard to argue with the results even if many of these films, particularly the four sequels building off 2007's "Transformers," weren't received well by critics.

2018's "Bumblebee" represented a fresh step for the series, earning a franchise-best Rotten Tomatoes score of 91% from professional reviewers. In a way, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" splits the difference between these two aesthetics. It has a bit more bombastic action going for it, reminiscent of the Michael Bay films, but it maintains more of an emotional core that helped make "Bumblebee" stand out.

And while there's plenty of action, it's hard not to recognize one major improvement over the Bayverse, namely that you can actually make out what's happening during the fights. As is the case with many of Bay's films, the fights in the "Transformers" movies tend to be a lot of sound and fury, signifying nothing. But "Rise of the Beasts" wisely takes steps in the right direction to make these sequences resonate.