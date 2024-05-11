Why Netflix Cut A Controversial Actor's Scenes From New Series Goodbye Earth

South Korea has entered a massive crackdown on drug use, which extends from growers to chronic users. The severity of such policies was thrust into the limelight upon the death of "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun, who was at the center of an alleged illegal drug use investigation. Depending on the severity of the offense, an individual could face a maximum of 10 years in prison. In fact, the doctor who administered propofol to Yoo Ah-in on many occasions was convicted to a 14-month prison sentence in South Korea just one day before "Goodbye Earth" debuted in the United States. Yoo's fate remains up in the air as to whether he'll serve any time behind bars.

Suffice it to say, Yoo's promising career as an actor, which also includes a role in the Netflix zombie horror film "#Alive," may not recover. Kim Jin-min also explained to The Korea Times how he tried to minimize the impact at first: "(Yoo's) issue surfaced during my editing of the first three episodes. Initially, I didn't anticipate it becoming complicated, so I hoped it would resolve itself. However, matters didn't progress as I had anticipated." "Goodbye Earth" was originally slated to come out in 2023, but due to the additional edits, it required a pushback into 2024.

As for Yoo, his lawyer also said, "(Yoo) is very apologetic to the fans who have been supportive, and he is reflective of his wrongdoing." Regardless of what happens, the damage is largely done to Yoo's career, as the scandal also caused him to be let go from "Hellbound" Season 2.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).