Why Netflix Cut A Controversial Actor's Scenes From New Series Goodbye Earth
Netflix has seen great success with various South Korean productions, most notably the breakout hit, "Squid Game," which had its fair share of moments that made audiences squirm. "All of Us Are Dead" and "Hellbound" also fall into this category, so it's safe to say expectations were high for "Goodbye Earth," which debuted on the platform on April 26. But this was only after a great deal of controversy surrounding a major actor on the series, Yoo Ah-in, who plays researcher Yoon Sang-eun on the show.
Yoo is currently awaiting trial concerning the alleged repeated use of propofol (a sedative and anesthetic), other medical drugs, and substances like cocaine and marijuana from 2020 to 2022. Drug offenses are strictly punished in South Korea, and according to the actor's lawyer, as published by The Korea Times, "Yoo had long suffered from depression, panic disorder and sleep disorder while leading a life as a celebrity getting much public attention."
It's a controversial matter and one that director Kim Jin-min hoped to circumnavigate. The Korea Times also published a statement Kim gave during a press conference on Yoo's involvement in "Goodbye Earth," stating, "I edited out things that would make [viewers] feel uneasy, even adjusting (Yoo's) screen time. However, given the significance of his character, complete adjustment was not feasible." While Yoo's still on the show to a degree, his physical presence has been substantially diminished, which must've been no easy task, seeing as how his character has a romantic relationship with Jin Se-kyung (Ahn Eun-jin).
Netflix's Goodbye Earth was delayed to handle the edits
South Korea has entered a massive crackdown on drug use, which extends from growers to chronic users. The severity of such policies was thrust into the limelight upon the death of "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun, who was at the center of an alleged illegal drug use investigation. Depending on the severity of the offense, an individual could face a maximum of 10 years in prison. In fact, the doctor who administered propofol to Yoo Ah-in on many occasions was convicted to a 14-month prison sentence in South Korea just one day before "Goodbye Earth" debuted in the United States. Yoo's fate remains up in the air as to whether he'll serve any time behind bars.
Suffice it to say, Yoo's promising career as an actor, which also includes a role in the Netflix zombie horror film "#Alive," may not recover. Kim Jin-min also explained to The Korea Times how he tried to minimize the impact at first: "(Yoo's) issue surfaced during my editing of the first three episodes. Initially, I didn't anticipate it becoming complicated, so I hoped it would resolve itself. However, matters didn't progress as I had anticipated." "Goodbye Earth" was originally slated to come out in 2023, but due to the additional edits, it required a pushback into 2024.
As for Yoo, his lawyer also said, "(Yoo) is very apologetic to the fans who have been supportive, and he is reflective of his wrongdoing." Regardless of what happens, the damage is largely done to Yoo's career, as the scandal also caused him to be let go from "Hellbound" Season 2.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).