When Is The Young Sheldon Series Finale?

"Young Sheldon" has been gearing up for an epic series finale throughout Season 7. It airs on May 16 at 8 pm E.T., split into two episodes currently referred to by CBS as "Part 1" and "Part 2." (These two episodes will air one after the other. The week before, viewers will be treated to another double bill with Episode 11, "A Little Snip and Teaching Old Dogs," and Episode 12, "A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture," airing back to back.

Very few details about the series finale have been revealed so far, but stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment did tease that viewers may need to have a box of tissues on hand. This is possibly a reference to George Cooper Sr.'s impending death, or simply a warning that the entire finale is going to be an emotional affair, especially as Sheldon (Iain Armitage) waves goodbye to Medford, Texas, and heads off to Caltech. Teasing what to expect from the finale, Armitage told People, "It very much comes full circle, and I think we are trying to do our best to satisfy both fans of our show and 'Big Bang [Theory].'"