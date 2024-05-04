When Is The Young Sheldon Series Finale?
"Young Sheldon" has been gearing up for an epic series finale throughout Season 7. It airs on May 16 at 8 pm E.T., split into two episodes currently referred to by CBS as "Part 1" and "Part 2." (These two episodes will air one after the other. The week before, viewers will be treated to another double bill with Episode 11, "A Little Snip and Teaching Old Dogs," and Episode 12, "A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture," airing back to back.
Very few details about the series finale have been revealed so far, but stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment did tease that viewers may need to have a box of tissues on hand. This is possibly a reference to George Cooper Sr.'s impending death, or simply a warning that the entire finale is going to be an emotional affair, especially as Sheldon (Iain Armitage) waves goodbye to Medford, Texas, and heads off to Caltech. Teasing what to expect from the finale, Armitage told People, "It very much comes full circle, and I think we are trying to do our best to satisfy both fans of our show and 'Big Bang [Theory].'"
Jim Parsons will return for the Young Sheldon series finale
Helping to provide this satisfying conclusion on "Young Sheldon" is Jim Parsons, who will return to the small screen as Adult Sheldon in the finale, joined by his on-screen wife Amy Farrah-Fowler, played by Mayim Bialik. After filming their scenes for the two-part event, Parsons told Entertainment Tonight that the experience "was even more beautiful than I expected it to be." He added, "One of the reasons I was excited to do it is because what they wrote is so sweet and I think they worked Mayim and I into that show so beautifully. I hope everyone agrees." It definitely sounds like viewers should be prepared for a few tears.
Thankfully, this is not the end of "The Big Bang Theory" universe. Already in production is a new spin-off following Jordan and Osment's characters, which will be titled "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" —the title is a nod to a comment made by Sheldon in the penultimate episode of "The Big Bang Theory" where he reveals his brother had multiple marriages. Of course, Osment is hoping the new show finds a clever way around this to keep Georgie and Mandy together. "I'm hoping that I'm the ex-wife and the new wife. People get divorced and remarried. Why can't she be both?" she said to TVLine.