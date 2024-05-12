Brooke Shields Helped Benjamin Bratt Get Through A Nude Scene In A Wild Way

The truth about filming nude scenes is that while intimacy coordinators have made things better, the scenes are not always easy, and a lot of choreography and trickery goes into making them. Fortunately, sometimes help can come from strange directions. For Benjamin Bratt, filming one particular near-naked scene for Netflix's "Mother of the Bride" turned out to be easier than anticipated. This was thanks to co-star Brooke Shields, who decided to help her colleague by shedding some clothes herself.

In an interview with "The View" (via Entertainment Weekly), Shields discussed the art of shooting nude scenes. She also revealed that she felt bad for Bratt having to go through the ordeal all by himself, so she decided to participate. "They have these things called modesty socks, which, for a woman it's a modesty triangle and they tape it to you, just where the camera's going to go," she said. "For the poor guy, they don't tape — they just have a little sheath."

After seeing Bratt in the modesty sock, she took pity on her co-star and decided that he shouldn't have to be the only one feeling exposed. "They had to reverse and do my side, and I was like, 'God, I feel like this is so unfair,'" Shields explained. "As a surprise to him, I taped my boobs with those sticky-tape things, and I turned around and dropped my dress just so he didn't feel like he was the only one."