Blue Bloods Revealed Frank Reagan's Two Favorite Movies - And They Are Wild

Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 14 Episode 8 — "Wicked Games"

Even the Reagan clan has a fondness for the cinema, and during the dinner scene for "Wicked Games," the whole family comes together to opine about what the best movie in the world is. Sparked up by Henry Reagan's ("Murder...She Wrote" mainstay Len Cariou) love of the straightforward morality of war pictures, each clan member has a different opinion about what makes a good theatrical experience. But the most interesting thought of them all belongs to Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). To the entire family's surprise, Frank says his two favorite movies are "Galaxy Quest" and "When Harry Met Sally..."

Reagan's children react with predictable incredulity. Calling "Galaxy Quest" a very close second, Reagan explains to the group that he likes the latter film because of the poetic snapshot it gives of New York City. "Romance and an ode to New York, it's got it all." Jamie (Will Estes), Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), and Erin (Bridget Moynahan) are shocked their father's favorite flick isn't a John Wayne western, "The Godfather" or a police documentary, respectively. Frank demands they not tell anyone about this out of fear that they might think he's gone soft.

But Frank's not the only Reagan with some unusual favorite flicks in his back pocket.