What Really Happened To Owen Wilson's Nose

It makes sense that Owen Wilson would have plenty of jokes locked and loaded about his twice-broken nose; he's one of the funniest actors currently working in Hollywood today. Alongside his brothers Luke and Andrew — also actors — Wilson made a name for himself thanks to Wes Anderson's early film "Bottle Rocket" and began working with Ben Stiller in 1996 on "The Cable Guy" (which Stiller directed), forming a professional relationship and friendship that went on to characterize his career. Whether you know him from Stiller's comedy "Zoolander," the raunchy romantic comedy "Wedding Crashers," family-friendly action epics like "Night at the Museum," the Woody Allen film "Midnight in Paris," or any number of collaborations with Anderson (including "The Royal Tenenbaums," "The Darjeeling Limited," "The French Dispatch," and many more), you know Wilson's distinctive voice (and nose).

In 2007, tragedy struck. Wilson, who lives with depression, attempted to take his life and was ultimately saved by his brother Luke. Wilson hasn't spoken about the attempt very much and ultimately returned to acting — and has been performing ever since — but he did briefly speak to Ryan D'Agostino in August of 2021 about it for Esquire, saying that his brothers Andrew and Luke were instrumental in helping him recover.

