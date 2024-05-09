The 'Ideal' Length Of A Movie Has Been Revealed - But It Makes No Sense

The masses have spoken, and it may be great news for theaters looking to squeeze more show times on their marquees: the average American craves a movie length of around 92 minutes. That's right — no epic marathons, no three-hour bladder-busting ordeals. Just a neat and tidy hour and a-half from the opening title to the end credits, give or take a few minutes (plus the requisite half-hour of trailers beforehand, of course). We're talking about movies like "Monsters, Inc.," "Clerks," "Beetlejuice," and "Toy Story 2."

The data comes from the polling experts at Talker Research (formerly OnePoll U.S.), who asked 2,000 Americans in an online poll how long their preferred movie experience is. The results are debatable, as we'll see in a minute. Regardless, the dramatic preference for shorter cinematic experiences is a shot across the bow for countless movie visionaries who have become comfortable with and enamored by the idea of releasing two and even three-hour films on every conceivable topic.

It's not even like 92 minutes was first place, and a three-hour movie came in a close second, either. A meager 15% of respondents claimed they wanted to watch a movie longer than 2.5 hours. The number that wanted to go beyond that point? 2%. The people have spoken. Scorsese, Russos, Spielberg, and Jackson — it's time to tone things back and create more bite-size stories.

Before we hail 92 minutes as the new benchmark for filmmaking success, though, we need to look at one significant counterpoint.