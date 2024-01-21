Thanos Has Died More Times In The MCU Than Marvel Fans May Realize

Following his introduction in 2012's "The Avengers," Thanos (Josh Brolin) was built up as the ultimate threat of the Infinity Saga. And he made good on his formidability by snapping away half of existence at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War." Everyone was brought back, and the Mad Titan was defeated in "Avengers: Endgame," but he made his mark. With all that build-up, it's odd that the Multiverse has shown characters killing Thanos pretty easily.

At this point, Thanos has officially died seven times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with two other instances where it's pretty clear he was about to bite the dust (more on that later). Naturally, he dies twice in "Endgame" — Thor (Chris Hemsworth) decapitates him at the beginning of the film while Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) snaps him away in the finale. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) may have only foreseen one way for the team to win out of 14,000,605 possibilities, but in alternate realities, other characters haven't had problems killing him.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" shows the Illuminati of Earth-838 impaling him on Titan. The remaining Thanos deaths have all been on "What If...?" Across various episodes, Thanos becomes a zombie, gets split in two by Ultron (Ross Marquand), dies at the hands of Ronan, and gets snapped away by Killmonger. They all show how it's possible to kill Thanos without needing to get every superhero around involved.