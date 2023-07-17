Archie's First Trans Character Arrives In Exclusive Chilling Adventures Preview
Contains spoilers for "Chilling Adventures Present... Strange Science" #1
Archie Comics' first trans character, Danni Malloy, stars in an upcoming one-shot spinning a new otherworldly adventure as it explores the character's past, present, and future.
Danni Malloy was introduced in 1989's "Strange Science" miniseries as a brilliant teenager who would become the love interest of Dilton Doiley. The comics saw the pair explore space and time, secret societies, and Atlantis, with the genius-level characters making important scientific discoveries along the way. Breaking from the main Archie Comics line, "Strange Science" showcased the strange world outside of Riverdale, with Doiley and Malloy's travels colliding with their usual lives.
Later this year, Archie Comics takes Danni on her modern adventure across time in "Chilling Adventures Present... Strange Science" #1, where she will team up with her best friend Jinx Holiday on another trip across bizarre realities. Like the previously announced "Chilling Adventures Present... Madam Satan" #1 one-shot, the Malloy-starring book is part of Archie Comics' horror imprint.
Danni's story continues in a new one-shot
"Chilling Adventures Present... Strange Science" #1, by Magdalene Visaggio, Butch Mapa, Ellie Wright, and Jack Morelli, spins out of the recent "Free Comic Book Day 2023: Archie Horror Presents The Cursed Library," which focused on Jinx Holliday, the daughter of Satan and the person responsible for the Archie Comics Multiverse's dark tales. Danni Malloy also appeared in the one-shot, with the issue serving as the lead-up to the character coming out as trans in "Strange Science."
In the upcoming comic, Danni receives a message from Dilton Doiley, who reveals he built a time machine that will send Jinx, Dilton, and Malloy to a warped version of Riverdale, where things are very different. Danni will lead the charge in trying to return the trio to their main timeline while coming out as trans to her closest friends. Jamie L. Rotante, Archie Comics Senior Director of Editorial, describes " "Chilling Adventures Present... Strange Science" as a "beautiful intersection of sci-fi and horror," comparing it to the Netflix series "Black Mirror" and the Edgar Wright-directed horror-thriller "Last Night in Soho." Additionally, Rotante promises the inter-dimensional travel story will continue to explore horror elements seen in other Archie Horror stories while serving as an important tale of "self-reflection and personal history" when it comes to Danni's evolution.
A first-look at the new Strange Science story
Discussing his collaboration with writer Magdalene Visaggio and colorist Ellie Wright, artist Butch Mapa explains how they wanted to portray time travel and make the moments when the "Strange Science" cast jumps across time stand out.
"This is our first big action bit, so I tried to make this scene as impactful as I could," Mapa told Looper. "Magdalene wanted a certain kind of energy signature for the time travel effect, and I drew them in blue lines here to make them easier for Ellie to work with. I like the contrast of Danni's more vertical body posture and Jinx's ready-to-rock vibe, as it reflected their personalities."
The second preview page features Danni Malloy and Jinx Holliday ending up in a familiar world that's somehow warped beyond their comprehension. Both characters immediately sense that something is off about their reality.
Jinx and Danni's time in the warped world quickly takes a dark turn, with Dilton Doiley's horrifying appearance absolutely terrifying both of them. "For Dilton, I was trying to think of a design that would be a little creepy without being too over the top, as I wanted to ease into the horror elements of the story," Mapa said. "I was thinking Dilton would be some sort of collapsing probability cloud that would come into focus as we observed him. Armchair physicist, right here!"
The final preview page features Dani, Jinx, and Dilton running through what appears to be a school, where a dark threat emerges from inside a utility room. The art shows how the story will blend science fiction with horror, making it obvious that, like previous "Chilling Adventure" comics, this story doesn't shy away from the scary stuff.
Danni's continued story is a refreshing sight
When discussing Butch Mapa's work on "Chilling Adventures Present... Strange Science" #1, Archie Comics Art Director Vincent Lovallo told Looper he admired the artist's care for the characters and world. He praised Mapa's creative choices and how he drew the different personalities of Jinx and Dani, saying the comic features many beautiful moments.
Ultimately, Archie Comics aims to publish an entertaining story about Danni coming out as trans while placing the important moment in a story designed to amaze, awe, and frighten readers. Danni might not have an extensive comic history aside from her appearances in the original "Strange Science" miniseries, but she is about to become one of its most important characters in a much-welcomed moment of trans representation.
Danni Malloy is Jinx Holliday's best friend, and where one goes, the other is sure to follow... even if that means through hell and back and forth through the depths of space and time. When Danni receives a mysterious message from former friend Dilton Doiley, Danni is horrified to learn that he's built a time machine and it's gone terribly wrong—and now the three of them have been transported to a warped version of Riverdale, where nothing seems quite right. It's up to Danni to set things right and bring them back to the present day, and the hometown they know and love... and she might have to explain a thing or two to Jinx about what's going on, too! Strange Science explores Danni's personal history, time travel, and the importance of being true to yourself and what matters most to you.
"Chilling Adventures Present... Strange Science" #1 by Archie Comics arrives in comic book stores on August 16, 2023.