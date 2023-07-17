Archie's First Trans Character Arrives In Exclusive Chilling Adventures Preview

Discussing his collaboration with writer Magdalene Visaggio and colorist Ellie Wright, artist Butch Mapa explains how they wanted to portray time travel and make the moments when the "Strange Science" cast jumps across time stand out.

"This is our first big action bit, so I tried to make this scene as impactful as I could," Mapa told Looper. "Magdalene wanted a certain kind of energy signature for the time travel effect, and I drew them in blue lines here to make them easier for Ellie to work with. I like the contrast of Danni's more vertical body posture and Jinx's ready-to-rock vibe, as it reflected their personalities."

Archie Comics

The second preview page features Danni Malloy and Jinx Holliday ending up in a familiar world that's somehow warped beyond their comprehension. Both characters immediately sense that something is off about their reality.

Archie Comics

Jinx and Danni's time in the warped world quickly takes a dark turn, with Dilton Doiley's horrifying appearance absolutely terrifying both of them. "For Dilton, I was trying to think of a design that would be a little creepy without being too over the top, as I wanted to ease into the horror elements of the story," Mapa said. "I was thinking Dilton would be some sort of collapsing probability cloud that would come into focus as we observed him. Armchair physicist, right here!"

The final preview page features Dani, Jinx, and Dilton running through what appears to be a school, where a dark threat emerges from inside a utility room. The art shows how the story will blend science fiction with horror, making it obvious that, like previous "Chilling Adventure" comics, this story doesn't shy away from the scary stuff.