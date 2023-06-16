Madam Satan: Hell On Earth Spotlights Classic Archie Horror

Contains spoilers for "Chilling Adventures Presents... Madam Satan: Hell on Earth" #1

The classic Archie Comics character Madam Satan is taking the spotlight in a new one-shot that brings the villain to Baxter High. In "Chilling Adventures Presents... Madam Satan: Hell on Earth" #1, Madam Satan will try her best to escape the fiery path of Lucifer, finding a hideout where she will encounter another mysterious, powerful character. Madam Satan will try her best to work together with her new ally in taking down Satan and stopping him from destroying the mortal plane.

The 32-page adventure focuses on Madam Satan's escape from Hell, putting her against the forces she once worked alongside. For fans of the classic comic book character, Madam Satan's more recent adventures in the "Chilling Adventures of Sorcery," her live-action debut in "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," and her appearances throughout the Archie Comics world, "Chilling Adventures Presents... Madam Satan: Hell on Earth" the new one-shot will spotlight one of its oldest characters in the frightening new story. Check out the accompanying text for "Chilling Adventures Presents... Madam Satan: Hell on Earth."

After Madam Satan waged war on Baxter High, Hell descended upon earth, and even she isn't safe. Madam Satan seeks refuge from the forces of Lucifer in a random suburban home... and who she meets there is surprising. But is this powerful person a friend or foe? And can the two of them work together to summon Eldritch Terrors and stop Satan's rampage?