AI Imagines An Avengers Movie Made By Pixar And It's Marvelous

Pixar would absolutely light up the box office if they made an "Avengers" movie. Back in 2009, Disney purchased Marvel for a whopping $4 billion and they've made a killing with their investment. The House of Mouse managed to turn the then-infant Marvel Studios into a billion-dollar franchise. One of the most recognizable IPs in the entire world, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has surprisingly never made the leap to animation on the big screen. In an AI-generated post, TikTok user nonz.yahoo.ph shares how Marvel could do that, with the help of Pixar — Disney's other subsidiary. In the fan concept, the artist imagines an "Avengers" movie under the Pixar Studios banner, giving classic heroes the adorable animation treatment.

The concept is simple but filled with loud ideas and interpretations of our favorite Marvel Avengers. Utilizing Pixar's signature photo-realistic style, the user has managed to turn characters like The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and more into animated heroes. Each character (and actor) retains their signature look, albeit with Pixar's quirks.

The concept is only visual in nature, not teasing plot points or what the hypothetical final product could look like. Still, this version of the Avengers is fully rounded out, filled with characters who were introduced throughout the franchise's later Phases, like Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Tom Holland's Spider-Man. As compelling as this AI-generated concept is, chances are we won't be getting an animated "Avengers" flick anytime soon.