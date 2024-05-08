AI Imagines An Avengers Movie Made By Pixar And It's Marvelous
Pixar would absolutely light up the box office if they made an "Avengers" movie. Back in 2009, Disney purchased Marvel for a whopping $4 billion and they've made a killing with their investment. The House of Mouse managed to turn the then-infant Marvel Studios into a billion-dollar franchise. One of the most recognizable IPs in the entire world, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has surprisingly never made the leap to animation on the big screen. In an AI-generated post, TikTok user nonz.yahoo.ph shares how Marvel could do that, with the help of Pixar — Disney's other subsidiary. In the fan concept, the artist imagines an "Avengers" movie under the Pixar Studios banner, giving classic heroes the adorable animation treatment.
The concept is simple but filled with loud ideas and interpretations of our favorite Marvel Avengers. Utilizing Pixar's signature photo-realistic style, the user has managed to turn characters like The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and more into animated heroes. Each character (and actor) retains their signature look, albeit with Pixar's quirks.
The concept is only visual in nature, not teasing plot points or what the hypothetical final product could look like. Still, this version of the Avengers is fully rounded out, filled with characters who were introduced throughout the franchise's later Phases, like Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Tom Holland's Spider-Man. As compelling as this AI-generated concept is, chances are we won't be getting an animated "Avengers" flick anytime soon.
Sorry, Pixar isn't making an Avengers movie
Unfortunately, Pixar is not making an "Avengers" movie. While the studio is the perfect choice to make an animated Marvel project, the company has always focused on original stories and mining their own intellectual properties. Despite being owned by Disney, the studio has never adapted any of its parent company's other projects, making it unlikely that an "Avengers" film from the company will manifest.
While there are a number of animated Marvel programs on Disney+, there are no concrete plans to bring an animated "Avengers" movie to the big screen, though that could change as Disney shifts its theatrical strategy. As the franchise continues to evolve, it's possible that fans could one day see an animated "Avengers" movie; if one were to be released, it's fair to say that it would make quite the splash at the box office. With "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" blowing everyone away at the box office, audiences have opened up about how they want new, different theatrical superhero offerings. The success of the animated Spidey flick confirms that viewers are more than okay with their superhero blockbusters taking an animated route.