The Retro Matrix Movie Trailer & Cast Are Perfect - But Ironically Made By AI

"The Matrix" has proven itself to be a timeless picture. Released in 1999, the sci-fi film is widely beloved to this day, with new generations of audiences still dissecting its loud, impactful philosophical themes. Fans of the franchise can look forward to a brand new "Matrix" movie courtesy of Drew Goddard, though it's unclear if Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss will return for the next installment. While we don't know what's next, TikTok user darkdaiverok has a compelling idea of how to move the franchise forward — by taking it back to the past. With the ironic use of artificial intelligence, they tried to imagine what "The Matrix" could look like if it was made in the '50s with a mostly new cast.

In the concept trailer, viewers are introduced to a '50s themed "The Matrix," which takes cues from Prime Video's "Fallout" series (which just got renewed for a second season). The plot of this throwback "Matrix" is similar to the OG, but the visuals are drastically overhauled. Laced with '50s iconography and retro-futuristic elements, the trailer is further complimented with an impressive cast. Moss is notably replaced with starlet Audrey Hepburn, while Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus is played by silver screen icon Sidney Poitier. Marlon Brando, best remembered for "The Godfather," steps into the shoes of Agent Smith.

Surprisingly, Reeves once again plays Neo, with the trailer cheekily telling fans that the actor is immortal. Overall, the trailer is nothing short of spectacular, but it probably won't be hitting a theatre near you.