Why Marvel Rejected Ryan Reynolds' Original Deadpool 3 Pitch

The "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer teases major multiversal mayhem for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Ryan Reynolds' original idea for the threequel would have been entirely different. While speaking with Empire, the actor revealed that he first pitched a "Rashomon" story involving the Merc With A Mouth (Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Reynolds didn't divulge details but discussed how it would have been "about Wolverine and Deadpool and something that they got into together, but told from three completely different perspectives." However, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shot the idea down because he was still tinkering with the big-picture side of the MCU.

"The truth is, I wasn't even sure how to incorporate Deadpool yet," Feige said, adding, "I was very much thinking about how to bring mutants and the X-Men into [the MCU], and I thought it needed to be more than just playing the hits." A "Rashomon"-like film would have been interesting, but its creative framework probably wouldn't have allowed audiences to understand how the MCU now involves the batch of X-Men characters. In a 2021 X (formerly known as Twitter) post, Reynolds said that the "Rashomon"-style flick would have been a road trip movie.

While Feige rejected that concept, he didn't take complete creative control away from Reynolds. The Marvel exec added that the actor brought countless other ideas to the table, shaping "Deadpool & Wolverine." The highly-anticipated film is the first that folds 20th Century Studios' X-Men characters into the MCU, something fans have been patiently waiting years for.