Gen V Post-Credits Scene Timeline Explained Ahead Of The Boys Season 4

Contains spoilers for the "Gen V" Season 1 finale.

The finale of Amazon's "The Boys" spin-off "Gen V" was a bloody showdown between supes, but the action wasn't over even after America's favorite fascist, Homelander (Antony Starr), showed up on campus to clean up the mess. A post-credits scene shows Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), the leader of the titular Boys, showing up at the scene of the crime. Though he doesn't do much in his brief appearance but look around, Butcher's cameo in the final moments of the episode may have rippling effects that could change the tide in Season 4 of "The Boys."

While the final episode of "Gen V," "Guardians of Godolkin," was focused mostly on the uprising of the captive supes trapped in the Woods labs underneath the school, much of the season focused on the experiments performed on young supes. The most unnerving aspect was the virus that Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) was working on with Dr. Edison Cardosa (Marco Pigossi) to perfect a bioweapon that would target and kill supes. Now that Butcher has seen the Woods, did he find evidence of the virus, and would he dare to unleash it?

"The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke answered that in a recent Variety interview, saying, "We knew that we wanted that virus to be a pretty big part of Season 4, and we knew that we wanted Butcher to be aware of it." Butcher went down a dark path in Season 3 of "The Boys," sacrificing his own humanity to gain powers that would put him on a level playing field with Homelander and teaming up with the violent Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). But would he go so far as to unleash a genocidal bioweapon, and if he did, would it even work?