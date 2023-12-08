Who Is Black Noir: 5 Supes Who Could Be Under The Mask In The Boys Season 4

The first teaser trailer for Season 4 of "The Boys" has arrived in all of its costume-wrapped carnage, teasing the roles of two dangerous new Supes, Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), but the biggest mystery comes from a new member of the Seven who's actually an old one. Somehow welcomed back with open arms is the silent assassin Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), who dies after getting his organs aggressively handled by Homelander (Antony Starr) in Season 3. Keeping that ever so slightly small detail in mind, how in the heck is he up and about, and is the former teammate he betrayed cool with it?

While it's nothing new for former members of the Seven to return to the team after various heinous events that unfold away from the public eye (we're looking at you, Deep), we've never seen a "hero" who is well and truly dead make a comeback, so what's going on with Noir? It's here where we ask the mega-cape-controlling corporation in our best Homelander voice, "What have you done?" Have some monstrously scientific advances been put into play? Has someone else taken up the Black Noir mantle? Or has the future of "The Boys" taken a daring turn by veering into the past of the comic book it's adapted from? Here are five ideas on who this new Black Noir might be. Brace yourself, though — things are about to get dark.