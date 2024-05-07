This Game Of Thrones '80s Anime Looks Like A VHS Recording, But It's Actually AI

Have you ever wondered what "Game of Thrones" would look like if it was anime? Lucky for you, an enterprising YouTube creator made some stills of the series' characters reimagined in anime-style drawings ... and it's all done by AI.

Using a tinny version of composer Ramin Djawadi's epic score for the eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones," the video, done by Andy's Echo's, reintroduces us to characters like Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Varys (Conleth Hill), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), her sister Sansa (Sophie Turner), Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), and Olenna Tyrell (the late, great Diana Rigg). Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) gets two different portraits and is followed by Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish (Aidan Gillen), and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage); strangely, the portraits conclude with The Night King (Richard Brake and Vladimir Furdik) instead of other popular characters. None of the portraits are actively animated, but just stills.

It's interesting to see people still commemorating the characters of "Game of Thrones" after the widely despised series finale seemingly erased all of the show's goodwill. So what happened there — and how is the franchise evolving?