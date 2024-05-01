Ghosts Season 3: Pete's New Ghost Power In Episode 9 Changes Everything

Contains spoilers for "Ghosts" Season 3, Episode 9 — "The Traveling Agent"

Pete Martino (Richie Moriarty) has become the peacemaking heart of the "Ghosts" gang over the decades — which is why the power he discovers he harbors during "The Traveling Agent" is so startling. He accidentally realizes that his gift allows him to move beyond the borders of the Woodstone Manor property. That's something no other ghost can do. But Pete can't simply blip to any locale he wishes to visit; he's still bound by the means of physical travel and must, for instance, get a ticket on a plane to visit his daughter.

Poor Pete has a terrible time trying to master this new power. Things have changed an awful lot since the 1980s, and the modern world — and other, meaner ghosts — make his first venture into town frightening. The other ghosts help him realize his power is part and parcel of the fact that he never got to leave town often despite being a travel agent. This manifestation of his wishes ultimately helps him see more of the world, encourages his independence, and allows him to see his family outside of the manor home.

While Pete might be a big exception to the rule, there's a perfectly logical reason why the rest of the Woodstone Manor ghosts can't breach the boundaries of the mansion's property line.