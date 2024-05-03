Chicago Fire Season 12: This Small Plot Twist Saved Episode 10 From A Big Mistake

The One Chicago universe has a fondness for foundlings — and for making the mistake of writing the same storylines about them over and over. In "Chicago Fire," three different couples have adopted three different children, and only one adoption has gone through smoothly without a relative surfacing to contest it. Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) and his wife, Chloe (Kristen Gutoskie), added Javi (Carlos S. Sanchez) to their family a few seasons ago, and though Season 12, Episode 10 — "The Wrong Guy" — brings in an interloping relative to threaten their joy, their tale avoids this mistake by taking things in a fresh direction.

During the episode, Cruz is dismayed when Javi's uncle surfaces. He's told that the man can easily contest his family's adoption of Javi if he so desires and is urged to allow him visitation with the child. But during Javi's basketball game, "tio" promptly declares he wants a huge sum of money to leave the Cruz family alone. If he doesn't get it, he'll put the kibosh on the adoption and take Javi back to Honduras with him. Cruz contacts the authorities and quickly learns that this is a common scam that adoptive parents sometimes face when adding foreign-born children to their families. The scammers whom Javi's "uncle" is working with get busted, and Cruz learns he isn't related to Javi.

While things work out well for the constantly present Joe Cruz this time, they haven't for many a One Chicago adoptee, highlighting a major trend on Dick Wolf-led shows. Cops, firefighters, and paramedics have frequently adopted children only for biological relatives to surface, killing the adoption process and breaking the hearts of the adults in question. While Joe's gotten lucky, his colleagues and friends have not fared as well in similar situations.