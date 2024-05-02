X-Men '97 Creator Confirmed The Identity Of Episode 8's Big Marvel Cameo

This article contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 1 Episode 8, "Tolerance is Extinction – Part 1"

It seems like every episode of "X-Men '97" to date has been full of big moments, wild action, and game-changing revelations, and Episode 8, "Tolerance is Extinction – Part 1," is no exception. Bastion (Theo James) unleashes his new and improved Sentinels around the world, putting the X-Men and other mutants in the fight of their lives. Thankfully, Magneto (Matthew Waterson) swoops in to save the day just in time, using his power of magnetism to shut down the Sentinels on a global scale. This act doesn't go unnoticed by non-mutant heroes, either.

As Magneto shuts down the Sentinels, none other than Spider-Man bears witness to the act. As it turns out, this isn't just any old incarnation of the iconic web-slinger. According to "X-Men '97" creator Beau DeMayo, who cameos on the show just a few episodes prior, this is a version of Spidey most '90s kids are quite familiar with. When asked on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, if this was the one voiced by Christopher Daniel Barnes on "Spider-Man: The Animated Series," DeMayo replied, "It is indeed that Spider-Man."

Even though he doesn't get any lines, it's great to see Barnes' Spider-Man, one of the best versions of Spider-Man of all time, on the small screen again. After all, he has some history with the heroes of "X-Men '97" and formerly "X-Men: The Animated Series."