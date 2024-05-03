DC Turns Lex Luthor Into Elon Musk With One Word

Lex Luthor has long been one of Superman's main adversaries, and the supervillain (who often acts like an '80s tycoon) will soon return to live-action in James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy." But in the comics, Luthor is being compared to a real-life controversial figure, Elon Musk, thanks to a single word.

In "Superman: House of Brainiac Special" #1, the "Campaign Headquarters" story (by Mark Russell, Jordie Bellaire, and Dave Sharpe) follows Perry White's efforts to become the mayor of Metropolis. Running against the Daily Planet's former Editor-in-Chief is Garon Blake, whose hateful campaign calling for all aliens to be deported from the city uses Superman and the arrival of Czarnians (the once-extinct race Lobo was long believed to be the sole survivor of) as its key talking points to drum up fear in the voting populace.

The issue shows the con men and grifters who support Blake's divisive rhetoric, with one podcaster in particular saying, "They're putting alien DNA in the chocolate milk." Meanwhile, a LeXema (a parody of Twitter/X) account called Free Lex Luthor responds to a post claiming aliens have been abducting and experimenting on humans since 1947 with the simple response, "Interesting."

DC Comics/ Steve Pugh

The line directly references Musk's tendency to share shallow responses to political posts he wants to amplify on X, his social media platform, without actually engaging in a meaningful way. The billionaire loves to write "interesting" to boost a post he's read without actively adding his own thoughts on the topic. Of course, this scene isn't the first time a comic book has taken a direct shot at Elon Musk, nor is it the first time he's been compared to a major billionaire social media figure.