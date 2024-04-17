Marvel Roasts Elon Musk's Cybertruck, Axe Body Wash & More In A Scathing Thor Story

"Roxxon Presents: Thor" #1 opens with a radical version of Roxxon Thor returning to Earthgard with the intent of working with Roxxon to make the world a better place, both as a superhero and as pro-A.I. influencer Chad Hammer. Almost immediately, the issue parodies Elon Musk's Cybertruck as the Thunder God debuts his gaudy, rectangular Thor-Truck. The vehicle, forged from the strongest Uru metal, the same material Thor's hammer is made of, has zero weaknesses and no crumple zones, a reference to the legitimate safety concerns over Elon Musk's Cybertruck. Thor uses his smartphone-powered hammer to gain entry to the vehicle, but his access is complicated by technological roadblocks. And in a final dig on Tesla, the Thor-Truck dangerously swerves into traffic on autopilot mode after he finally gets inside.

The propaganda continues as Roxxon Thor meets with Minotaur, who argues in favor of increased quality of life through products and capitalism over the Earth's long-term health. Loki appears, disguising himself as a leader of pro-climate change protesters who never worked a day in their lives, revealing his plan to turn the "great power" of cancel culture against Thor. To stop Loki, Roxxon Thor turns to Heimdall, who offers a smartphone A.I. assistant to guide the hero. As he begins to push back, Roxxon Thor uses virtual reality to see through Loki's illusion and uses drones to take down the protesters.

When Thor confronts Agger on Earth-616, the villain calls the comic a self-parody and weaponizes the satire. He says that brands that mock themselves have free rein to influence consumers and tells the God of Thunder the joke is on him — the perfect description of this meta-comic-within-a-comic-within-a-comic.