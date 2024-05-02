Chicago Med Season 9: Episode 10's Minor Disaster Could Change A Major Character

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 9, Episode 10 — "You Just Might Find You Get What You Need."

Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) has been trying to step into the limelight ever since her husband, Ben, asked her for a divorce. Fans were livid about the couple divorcing, but that's a done deal. Now that the documents have come through, Maggie decides to get daring with her life — both career-wise and when it comes to the attentions of a handsome doctor who just might provide the building blocks for her future.

Maggie joins Loren Johnson (Henderson Wade) on a med flight in "You Just Might Find You Get What You Need." She's hoping to spend a little time alone with her new crush. Maggie is a change nurse at Chicago Gaffney, and she rarely gets to perform emergency medicine as part of a flight team, giving the trip double the significance. Unfortunately, only the first part of the trip goes well — on their way back to the hospital, Maggie and Loren experience turbulence, and the helicopter crashes.

Loren is injured in the fall, and Maggie must decompress his chest due to internal bleeding. She's never performed the procedure before, but Loren has perfect faith that she can do it after watching the act performed more than once. She manages to do it successfully without the right equipment, avoiding a Maggie scene that went too far due to the sheer gore factor. And fortunately for her, her luck doesn't run out there.