Why Spider-Man's Name Has A Hyphen, According To Marvel's Stan Lee

What's in a name, really? Well, an awful lot if it involves a hyphen, especially in the case of legendary web-slinger Spider-Man. Dare to miss the hyphen, and face the wrath of comic book fans who will be quick to correct you. It's nothing that Marvel itself is a stranger to, either: even the "X-Men '97" trailer made the mistake with Spider-Man's name. But why did the late, great Stan Lee, who co-created the wallcrawler with artist Steve Ditko, throw that annoying little punctuation mark in the name in the first place? Well, according to Lee, it was to avoid any potential mix-up with DC Comics' Superman, a hero who happened to wear a similar red and blue combo.

Back in 2010, Lee took to X (formerly Twitter) and explained, "Spidey's official name has a hyphen — 'Spider-Man.' Know why? When I first dreamed him up I didn't want anyone confusing him with Superman!"

'Nuff said, Mr. Lee. It's a detail that was also applied to other heroes in the MCU, of course, with the likes of Ant-Man, Spider-Woman, and other members of the Spider-Verse, like Spider-Ham and Spider-Gwen. But strangely enough, while the Man of Steel might have never had a hyphen, his good friend and much broodier DC Comics colleague in crimefighting actually started out with one before it disappeared altogether.