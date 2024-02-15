The X-Men '97 Trailer Made One Big Spider-Man Mistake

Marvel fans have just been hit with a hefty wave of nostalgia via the stunning first trailer for "X-Men '97." Following the events of the original animated series, which gave us that theme tune we're still not tired of hearing, the latest preview is rife with things to pick apart. One issue fans might be quick to notice, however, is the misspelling of another iconic Marvel hero that's there in black and white on the front page of a tattered Daily Bugle. Above the inside scoop of the Mutant Fashion Show, the paper asks, "Is Spiderman a mutant?" While the jury might still be out on whether the webslinger falls into the same group as Wolverine or Cyclops, one thing he most certainly is is hyphenated.

To quote the late Matthew Perry's Chandler from "Friends" Season 3, Episode 19, "The One with the Tiny T-Shirt," "It's not like Phil Spiderman." As straightforward a statement as it might be, it's probably the way even the most casual fans remember how to write the old web-head's name, which begs the question of why, in a Marvel show, he's had it smushed together here. Could this be the work of regular Spider-hater J. Jonah Jameson, or might this refer to Pete Spiderman from Earth-91279? Either way, the biggest thing to take away here is that Spider-Man exists, and "X-Men '97" could be teeing up an appearance.