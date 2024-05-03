Walton Goggins Confirmed That Justified Rumor About Timothy Olyphant Is True
U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) and Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) often find themselves at odds on "Justified." One's a lawman, the other's a criminal, so there's a conflict of interest. Raylan and Boyd also have a profound bond dating back to their younger days, further complicating matters. It's a fun-onscreen rivalry, albeit one the actors might have been able to relate to, as they didn't always get along behind the scenes.
"We had a tough time towards the end of 'Justified,'" Goggins told The Independent, confirming a longstanding rumor about his relationship with Olyphant. "We were so deep into these people we were playing, and they were so polar opposite at this point in the story ... I think we were both obsessed with our own points of view, just carrying the weight of this conflict."
Despite their creative differences, Goggins and Olyphant are friends in real life. During the interview, Goggins clarified that there's a lot of love and respect between them, and their fallout was just a case of two buddies needing to spend some time apart. With that in mind, what does Olyphant have to say on the matter?
Timothy Olyphant thought Walton Goggins was a pain in the butt on Justified
Timothy Olyphant has more or less echoed Walton Goggins' story about their on-set tiff. While speaking to Vanity Fair, the actor said that they had disagreements during the later seasons of "Justified," noting that his co-star had ideas in mind that didn't always align with the vision of the show's creators.
"There was this thing where, as the show went on, and especially as the thing came to an end, where I would come from the writers' room. They'd add things that were like, 'Here's what we need Walt to do in order to get to this finale we want.' Then Walt would say his character would never do that, and then I'd be like, 'Godd**n it.'"
Olyphant added that emotions may have also factored into the negative energy. The rivalry coincided with the neo-western series coming to an end, and the actors weren't ready to say goodbye yet. Still, time has shown that their arguments weren't irreparable, and they're back to being bros again.
