Young Sheldon Reveals Why Big Bang Theory's Weirdest Relationship Makes Sense

"Young Sheldon" fleshes out many of the storylines previously established on "The Big Bang Theory." The prequel sitcom provides insight into Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) early life and explains how childhood events affect him as an adult. As fans of both series know, Adult Sheldon (Jim Parsons) often speaks about his family quite negatively; the depiction of his father, George Sr. (Lance Barber), for example, has been softened a lot on "Young Sheldon." The character is actually a lot closer with his family during his childhood than he would have you believe on the original show. His strong bond with family members, his twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) in particular, also explains why the weirdest relationship on "The Big Bang Theory" — the one between Sheldon and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) — makes a lot of sense.

Although Sheldon and Missy mock and rib each other as siblings do, they are very close. While they become less involved in each other's lives as the show progresses, they continue to share family dinners and be there for each other to talk through any problems. Oftentimes, Sheldon leans on Missy more than she does on him. This happens with Penny too. Despite their differences, Sheldon and Penny quickly form a strong friendship on "The Big Bang Theory," with the scientist often turning to his neighbor for advice and help navigating social situations.

As fans of both shows may have observed, the characters Missy and Penny are very similar. So, by understanding Sheldon's relationship with his twin, it's much less surprising that he forms such a close bond with Penny on "The Big Bang Theory."