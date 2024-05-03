Why Conan O'Brien's Friends Thought He Died After His Hot Ones Appearance

Conan O'Brien is alive and wants his friends to know it. In April 2024, the fan-favorite comedian and late-night talk show host joined Sean Evans on "Hot Ones." With over 8 million views in two weeks, O'Brien's wing-centric interview has gone down well with fans — but not his friends.

In an episode of his podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," the comedian revealed that his friends thought he died after his interview, which immediately went viral on social media. "I had a bunch of friends who saw my name all over Twitter and the first assumption is, 'He's dead,'" O'Brien jokingly said, adding, "I did have people say, 'Oh my God, I thought, 'Finally!'"

"Hot Ones" has blown up in popularity over the last decade, with celebrities from all fields flocking to appear on the interview series. The novel concept features famous people eating increasingly spicy wings as they try to answer Evans' questions. As sad as it must have been for O'Brien's friends to think he died, it's a harsh reality that most fans have to deal with as they browse through social media. Anytime a celeb trends on platforms like X, formerly, known as Twitter, it's easy for some fans to think the worst, assuming that they've died.

Fans were just as impressed with the "Hot Ones" appearance as with O'Brien's "60 Minutes" interview from 2023. While the comedian talked a big game about how he could eat the spiciest wings, he admitted that the last few bites were difficult to scarf down.