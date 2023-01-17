A Unique Billboard Inspired Conan O'Brien To Write The Simpsons' Legendary Monorail Episode

"Marge vs. the Monorail" remains a memorable outing for "The Simpsons." Between the unctuous and oily Lyle Lanley (the late Phil Hartman in a performance full of Broadway-sized razzle-dazzle), an iconic musical moment, and Leonard Nimoy putting in a fun guest-starring appearance, it's quite the legendary episode.

"Marge vs. the Monorail" features a genuinely suspenseful plot that sees Marge Simpson (Julie Kavner) trying to put the breaks an overfunded (and shoddily constructed) monorail that has been sold to Springfield by the charismatic traveling conman Lyle Lanley. Once she finds out what happened to North Haverbrook, which fell for Lanley's pitch before Springfield and built a monorail that bankrupted the town, she's in a race against time to stop the monorail before it plunges Springfield into financial ruin and possible disaster.

Over the years, the reputation of "Marge vs. the Monorail" has only grown. It's been ranked among the show's best outings: IGN named it the show's best episode out of a slate of 34 picks in 2022, and Variety named it the show's second-best episode in 2021 out of a field of 30. The episode was written by Conan O'Brien, then just a "Simpsons" staff writer. You'll be surprised to learn what inspired him to come up with the plot behind this legendary outing. And no, it didn't involve encountering a possum called Bitey.