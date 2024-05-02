Star Trek Finally Revealed What The Breen Look Like Under The Mask

Contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Discovery"

Just because Starfleet's directive is to seek out new life and civilizations doesn't mean that life always wants to be sought out. Such is the case with the enigmatic Breen, a xenophobic warrior race first mentioned in the Season 4 "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Loss" that became one of the most enduring unsolved mysteries in "Star Trek."

The Breen are referenced several more times throughout that series and "Star Trek: Voyager," with each mention adding equal parts intrigue and insight to fans' knowledge of the mysterious race. But Breen-curious fans eager to finally meet the long-hyped race were sorely disappointed at their first on-screen appearance in the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "Indiscretion." Although the episode featured the reclusive figures prominently, the Breen appear with helmets and environmental suits hiding their true forms — an outfit they would rock in subsequent appearances.

But those decades of suspense finally paid off in a huge reveal in the Season 5 "Star Trek: Discovery" episode "Mirrors" — even if fans had to wait until the 32nd century to learn what the Breen really look like. As revealed through the character of rebel Breen L'ak (Elias Toufexis), the unmasked Breen are gelatinous greenish humanoids with icy eyes who tend to solidify after a few moments of exposure to the air. And if L'ak is any indication, they're not the worst-looking aliens in the universe — at least when they're in their solid form.