Blue Bloods: Season 14's Huge Finale Guest Star, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 14, Episode 10 — "The Heart of Saturday Night"

"Blue Bloods" is set to end the first half of its finale season with a big guest star, and he will be a familiar face to fans of dramas everywhere. Aidan Quinn will appear in "The Heart of Saturday Night," with Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block fame) trying to quell the firestorm he stokes to life before his actions breed dire consequences.

According to a press release from CBS, Quinn is slated to portray Gus Vanderlip, a dedicated cop who goes on the warpath when he learns a perp he sent to prison has been released. Danny and Sid Gormley (Robert Clohessy) are in hot pursuit of Vanderlip, who they try to catch before he goes too far in determining why the convicted rapist has been set free, putting them in quite an uncomfortable position.

There's no word at press time about how this will turn out for Gus, but it should delight "Blue Bloods" fans, as Quinn is set to become another famous actor who's taken a guest turn on the program. And he brings quite a thick resume to the table with him.