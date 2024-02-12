Why Brad Pitt Almost Quit One Of His Most Iconic '90s Movies After A Table Read

Brad Pitt's performance in the 1994 epic Western movie "Legends of the Fall" might have earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best actor, but he seemingly wanted to leave the project from the get-go. In the new book by director Ed Zwick, "Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood," Zwick says the actor wasn't too enthralled with the script during a table read because it was too focused on the film's narrative and visual elements — and that was just the start of the trouble.

"I could see Brad's growing discomfort as [the table read] went on," Zwick writes, per Vanity Fair. "Hours afterward, his agent called the studio to say Brad wanted to quit. It fell to Marshall [Herskovitz, the film's producer] to talk Brad off the ledge. It was never mentioned again, but it was the first augury of the deeper springs of emotion roiling inside Brad. He seems easygoing at first, but he can be volatile when riled, as I was to be reminded more than once as shooting began and we took each other's measure."

What came after caused more stress to Zwick than making his lead star feel uneasy during a table read. In fact, the making of "Legends of the Fall" was sometimes a turbulent experience for both Pitt and the director.