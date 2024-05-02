Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 12 Plot Details Spell Doom For One Couple

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 12 Episode 12 — "Under Pressure"

The abbreviated 12th season of "Chicago Fire" is starting to wind down, and it looks like at least one couple might not make it to Season 13.

NBC's promotional blurb for Season 12, Episode 12, "Under Pressure," suggests that things are about to get dicey for Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) and his wife, Chloe Allen (Kristen Gutoskie). Joe has been a fixture on the drama since Season 1 and has only missed a single episode of "Chicago Fire" thus far. The couple adopted Javi (Carlos S. Sanchez) together and have a son named Brian. All had been going swimmingly for them, even up to the episodes that have already aired so far for Season 12.

However, a big hint as to what might have gone wrong comes from the promotional blurb from Episode 10, "The Wrong Guy." This summary reveals that a relative of Javi's surfaces. That's definitely enough to blow up the Cruz family, and also definitely enough to expose fissures in Joe and Chloe's marriage. Since they adopted the seemingly orphaned Javi after being unable to find a family for him when he survived a house fire, the conflict might come from any direction.

Joe and Chloe — who get married during Season 8 — have always been rock solid together, so their plotline's bound to be quite the shocker for fans of the show who are used to them being a calm, sedate anchoring force. Hopefully, it won't turn into Joe's worst storyline. But they won't be the only characters dealing with portents of danger during "Under Pressure."