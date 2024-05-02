Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 12 Plot Details Spell Doom For One Couple
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 12 Episode 12 — "Under Pressure"
The abbreviated 12th season of "Chicago Fire" is starting to wind down, and it looks like at least one couple might not make it to Season 13.
NBC's promotional blurb for Season 12, Episode 12, "Under Pressure," suggests that things are about to get dicey for Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) and his wife, Chloe Allen (Kristen Gutoskie). Joe has been a fixture on the drama since Season 1 and has only missed a single episode of "Chicago Fire" thus far. The couple adopted Javi (Carlos S. Sanchez) together and have a son named Brian. All had been going swimmingly for them, even up to the episodes that have already aired so far for Season 12.
However, a big hint as to what might have gone wrong comes from the promotional blurb from Episode 10, "The Wrong Guy." This summary reveals that a relative of Javi's surfaces. That's definitely enough to blow up the Cruz family, and also definitely enough to expose fissures in Joe and Chloe's marriage. Since they adopted the seemingly orphaned Javi after being unable to find a family for him when he survived a house fire, the conflict might come from any direction.
Joe and Chloe — who get married during Season 8 — have always been rock solid together, so their plotline's bound to be quite the shocker for fans of the show who are used to them being a calm, sedate anchoring force. Hopefully, it won't turn into Joe's worst storyline. But they won't be the only characters dealing with portents of danger during "Under Pressure."
Danger lurks for the rest of the team in Under Pressure while Capp and Tony spend their time in a more playful way
The Cruz family won't be the only people suffering from danger and disaster during "Under Pressure." Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) find themselves clashing with Paramedic Chief Robinson (Laura Allen) when Jared Lennox (Wesam Keesh) makes a call that jeopardizes the rest of the team. Since Lennox was removed from Violet's truck and added back to the squad because Robinson wanted eyes on the station after a conflict with Sylvie Brett (Kara Kilmer) led her to leave the team, fans can expect some fireworks to erupt.
At least one plotline doesn't sound so terribly harrowing. Harold Capp (Randy Flagler) and Tony Ferraris (played by real-life firefighter Anthony Ferraris, who started on the show as an extra) compete to break a world record. The blurb doesn't state which record that is, but hopefully that'll take some of the bitter sting out of whatever might happen in between to Joe, Chloe, and the rest of the Cruzes for "Chicago Fire" fans everywhere.