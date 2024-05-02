Queen Charlotte Might Not Get A Season 2 - But There Could Be A Spinoff

Shonda Rimes has dominated Netflix with her Bridgerton universe, as "Bridgerton" Season 2 smashed Netflix records. The franchise expanded with the "Queen Charlotte" spinoff series, consisting of six episodes that chronicle the early life of the titular monarch, played by India Amarteifio. That show received similar praise, and fans are curious if "Queen Charlotte" Season 2 will ever materialize. For now, no one should hold their breath.

Rimes told Variety that she doesn't want the quality of "Bridgerton" and its spinoffs to deteriorate for the sake of more episodes. "I don't want to tell a story that doesn't need to be told — do you know what I mean?" she asserted. "I don't want to make a [2nd] season of 'Queen Charlotte,' and you're going to be, like, 'Well, that was not that great.'" The statement doesn't limit the possibility of "Queen Charlotte" Season 2, but the narrative has to make sense and be high-quality.

Otherwise, other types of spinoffs can always flesh out this world. Director Tom Verica told TV Line that there's a lot of potential with Lady Danbury, played by Adjoa Andoh on "Bridgerton" and Arsema Thomas on "Queen Charlotte." He said, "I think there's a whole area to explore with that character ... That character has really landed with a lot of people and strikes a chord of wanting to dive deeper into what her journey is."