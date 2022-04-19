Bridgerton Season 2 Just Smashed A Major Netflix Record

It's an understatement to say that "Bridgerton" is one of the most successful TV shows of the 2020s. The series, from creator Chris Van Dusen and mega-producer Shonda Rhimes, follows the eight Bridgerton siblings navigating Recency-era London. After it premiered on Christmas Day 2020, it went on to set Netflix's record for the most-watched English-language program in its first 28 days. In that time, viewers watched Season 1 a staggering 625.49 million hours (via IndieWire).

Given that success, it was guaranteed that Netflix would renew "Brigerton," which it did the following month (via Deadline). Then in April 2021, Netflix picked up "Bridgerton" for two more seasons after that (via Deadline).

"Bridgerton" Season 2 finally arrived on March 25, 2022, more than a year after Season 1 dropped. Right away, it was clear that the followup was a worthy successor, as "Bridgerton" Season 2 became Netflix's most-watched English-language TV series in its first week, at 251.74 million total hours. Since then, Season 2 has continued to dominate, and now it's set yet another Netflix viewership record