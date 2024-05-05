The Tragic Reason Jackie's Son On Roseanne Is Not On The Conners

The twisted, complicated backstory that weds "Roseanne" to "The Conners" has a tendency to tangle in on itself. Nowhere is that more obvious than in the case of Andy Harris, Jackie Harris' (Laurie Metcalf) young son. Born during Season 6, Andy is the result of Jackie's romance with Fred (Michael O'Keefe) and grows from an infant to a toddler from Season 6 to Season 9.

But his existence is erased twice — first by the series finale of "Roseanne," where it's revealed that he and his cousin Jerry Garcia Conner were never born (and that Jackie is, in fact, a lesbian), as both events are part of a writing exercise undertaken by Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr). Then, when that ending is retconned as a dream of Roseanne's during the Season 10 premiere of "Roseanne," it's revealed that Jackie isn't a lesbian but also never married Fred, nor did she have Andy.

It's a pretty confusing contradiction, especially because some characters and core canon events manage to survive the double dose of fantasy. Bruce Helford, showrunner for the "Roseanne" reboot series and "The Conners" explained that this was a creative choice. "We made a conscious decision that certain years were going to be part of the dream that was revealed at the end of the run of the original Roseanne, and [Andy] was part of the dream. Andy fell into the same category for us as winning the lottery; [it's] something we chose not to acknowledge," he told TV Insider in 2020.

However, there are several other switcheroos that happen during the "Roseanne" revival that are a little harder to explain away.