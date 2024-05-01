This 11-Second Video Of Jack Black's Face Will Blow Your Mind And Freak You Out

While new technology can be a major asset, it's natural for it to bring concerns. Big changes are coming to film and television due to AI, and that's not the only industry that tech is looking to disrupt. Another area of interest to the entertainment field is hyper-advanced 3D imaging, which could create more realistic images of people, and Şefki Ibrahim posted an 11-second video on X (formerly known as Twitter) that's bound to impress and perhaps even terrify.

The video shows a close-up of actor Jack Black's face. It looks astonishingly real, especially when it provides a close-up of his eyes with the pupils contracting and eyelids moving subtly. One would be forgiven for assuming it's just a short video of Black himself, but Ibrahim links to a website in his bio about 3D character creation software that can make super-realistic images like this one.

Numerous comments praise the video, highlighting how it looks like a real person, which also raises some cause for concern. While there will likely be a ways to go before having such a realistic image speak and move naturally, it shows what direction technology is heading, and the world's going to have to figure out how to navigate people creating images of others doing whatever they want.