The Psychological Thriller Absolutely Dominating The Kindle Charts Right Now

If you're looking for a wild, gripping, and just plain great psychological thriller to check out right now, this pick from author Freida McFadden is lighting up the Kindle charts.

"The Teacher" is one of McFadden's latest projects — released on February 6 of this year. Readers familiar with the prolific writer likely know she comes up with some seriously unhinged scenarios in her work. This book is no exception. The story focuses on a high school math teacher named Eve, who's happy with her career and marriage. Conflict arises when she has to deal with a difficult student hands-on. The school in question, Caseham High, watched a scandal unfold a year before the narrative begins concerning a young student named Addie and one of Eve's fellow teachers. In the aftermath, Addie emerges as the de facto villain. From there, Eve has to work with her and see if the rumors surrounding the angry young girl are true.

As of this writing, "The Teacher" is at the very top of the Amazon Kindle charts, atop buzzy new releases like Kristin Hannah's "The Women," books by perennial bestseller Colleen Hoover, and other McFadden favorites like "Never Lie" and "The Housemaid." So, are readers enjoying "The Teacher" once they pick it up for Kindle?