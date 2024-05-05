How Dr. Crusher's Star Trek Return Ruined The Character According To Gates McFadden

Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) is absent from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" Season 2 due to a behind-the-scenes dispute with a creator. However, she returns for the third installment and remains part of the adventure until "Star Trek: TNG" ended after Season 7. Despite being a long-tenured member of the Star Trek family, McFadden believes that her character was ruined following her big comeback, as she explained in an interview for "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to JJ Abrams: The Complete, Uncensored, and Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek."

McFadden noted that Dr. Crusher lost all her best qualities in Season 3, and she doesn't like how the show portrays the character's relationship with her son, Wesley (Wil Wheaton). "Every time Wesley was in trouble or needed guidance, he went to a male figure, which I found a bit insulting, considering how many single parents there are in the world. When I came back I thought it would be just as it was, which is part of why I came back. I was disappointed to see it wasn't that way."

The performer believes that "Star Trek: The Next Generation" became more male-centric during the year she was gone, so the changes made to her character could have spawned from that creative shift. That said, some of McFadden's post-return issues are reminiscent of her reasons for temporarily leaving the show.