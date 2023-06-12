The Reasons Star Trek: The Next Generation Ended After Season 7

As "Star Trek: The Next Generation" concluded its final episode in 1994, many fans were understandably disappointed and confused. Not only had the series been a massive hit, ranked alongside shows such as "Home Improvement" and "Seinfeld" in terms of viewership, but it was more profitable than most TV shows since Paramount sold it directly to stations instead of slotting it into prime-time.

But as The New York Times reported back then, Paramount wasn't focused solely on "The Next Generation." Even in the mid-1990s, franchises were a big deal in Hollywood and Paramount wasn't about to take its eye off the prize. As the adventures of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) wound down on the small screen, the studio angled to bring them to the big one. "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" was launched, with "Star Trek: Voyager" close on the horizon.

There were also financial and network concerns. Although "The Next Generation" certainly had the potential to carry on for another few years, Paramount's overall strategy and rising budget costs, along with concerns about the size of the show's library in a pre-streaming era, led the studio to end the series in its prime.