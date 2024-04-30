Why Lady Gaga's New Role As The Nurtec Commercial Actress Has Divided Fans

Lady Gaga is everywhere. While undoubtedly a great singer-songwriter, she's been a true crossover artist for quite a while now, and it could be argued that her most visible work in recent years has been in front of the camera. Sure, Gaga wasn't supposed to star in the movie that launched her acting career, "A Star Is Born" — but she did land the role, and walked away with an Academy Award for best original song as a nice bonus. With roles like Harley Quinn in "Joker: Folie à Deux" lined up, the star's cinematic future continues to shine bright. However, thanks to another acting endeavor, some detractors and even fans have started accusing her of selling out.

The reason behind the controversy surrounding Gaga is her ad for the migraine medication Nurtec ODT. In the commercial, she discusses her own experiences with the condition during a photo shoot with other migraine patients who use the drug. As ads go, it's precisely as stylish as you'd expect from Lady Gaga — but the fact that she has aligned herself with a pharmaceutical company has some fans up in arms.

On the other hand, Gaga actually has a personal connection to migraine treatment, since she received her migraine diagnosis at age 14. "I would be in bed for days with tremendous pain in my head, behind my eyes, and all throughout my face," she said in an interview with Nurtec ODT manufacturer Pfizer. "I couldn't read or have any lights on, and I needed to be alone in a quiet room for hours that could lead to days until the pain subsided."