New Joker: Folie à Deux Image Reveals First Look At Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn

In the late 2010s, director Todd Phillips took on a rather unexpected project set in the DC universe: a Joker origin story. Despite the lack of a proper Batman to face him and little more than vague connections to the Clown Prince of Crime's comic book roots, 2019's "Joker" became an undeniable hit. It turned a profit and then some for Warner Bros. and scored Arthur "Joker" Fleck actor Joaquin Phoenix an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. So, it should come as no surprise that a sequel is on the way.

Titled "Joker: Folie à Deux," the impending continuation of Fleck's story has been shrouded in mystery and intrigue from the moment it was confirmed. While Joker's next steps following the conclusion of the first movie are certainly worth lending some thought to, there's another element of this film that has moviegoers everywhere talking. Music sensation and budding actress Lady Gaga has signed the dotted line to appear, taking on the role of DC Comics and animation favorite Harley Quinn.

After months of speculation about what her take on Quinn will look like, we finally have our first look at Gaga as the character in "Joker: Folie à Deux."