The Final X-Men '97 Trailer Has A Comeback Marvel Fans Have Wanted For 24 Years

The debut season of "X-Men '97" on Disney+ has been nothing short of a success, with the program being cited as one of Marvel Studios' strongest offerings to date. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, at least for a little while. At press time, Season 1 is nearly over, with Season 2 far off in the distance. To commemorate the end of Season 1, Marvel Studios dropped one last teaser on YouTube that encompasses the season's events and the true meaning of the X-Men, while also giving a nod to a famous moment from the superhero film that changed movies, 2000's "X-Men."

To close out the trailer, Cyclops (Ray Chase) chats with Cable (Lawrence Bayne) and tosses him his X-Men costume. Upon seeing the gaudy blue and yellow color scheme, Cable asks, "Am I going to war or a circus?" In response, Cyclops asks him if he expected black leather. This is a fun callback to a scene between Cyclops (James Marsden) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in "X-Men," where the latter comments on the team's almost entirely black leather costumes. "What would you prefer, yellow spandex?" Cyclops replies, taking a dig at the X-Men's historically vibrant comic outfits.

This little "X-Men '97" line just goes to show how far comic book media has come in terms of depicting source material-accurate costumes. Nowadays, audiences find yellow spandex way cooler than black leather.