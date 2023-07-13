A Hugh Jackman Film Teased Wolverine's Costume Before Deadpool 3 (Nope, Not X-Men)

20th Century Fox's "X-Men" franchise famously gets a lot of things wrong when it comes to adapting Marvel's mutants for the movies. One of the biggest flubs is the costuming, which ranges from vaguely inspired by the comics to actively avoiding resembling the source material. Over the years, fans have been most frustrated with Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) wardrobe, with "X-Men" enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the debut of his yellow suit only for him to never wear it. After an indirect mention in 2000's "X-Men" and a tease in an alternate ending scene for 2013's "The Wolverine," the upcoming "Deadpool 3" is confirmed to finally feature Wolverine in his iconic costume.

As it turns out, though, neither of those Marvel movies can claim to be the first Jackman-starring movie to showcase it.

That honor goes to an oft-overlooked DreamWorks and Aardman effort from 2006 titled "Flushed Away." The wacky animated comedy centers on Jackman as Roddy St. James: a well-off pet rat who ends up flushed down his owner's toilet and thrown onto the bustling streets of Ratropolis. In a scene early in the film, before his trip through the plumbing, we see Roddy prepare for his day and get all dressed up. While sifting through his wardrobe, he grabs a Wolverine suit that looks like it was pulled right off the pages of "Uncanny X-Men" before deciding against wearing it.

Thankfully, "Deadpool 3" will ensure that Wolverine fans don't have to coast on "Flushed Away" and "The Wolverine" forever when it comes to his comic-accurate suit. Still, depending on who you ask, him putting on the uniform might not make the most sense.